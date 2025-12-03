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How a 5-Minute Job Turned Into a $350/hr Business
Jake didn’t build an app. He built a network. He spotted a local problem and turned a five-minute job into a scalable business model for anyone with a…
Feb 9
•
Mike Marcellus
299
1
3 Bold Moves That Are Shaping My 2026
Building a massive network, growing an engaged community, and forming strategic partnerships is what drives me as I head into the new year.
Feb 2
•
Mike Marcellus
365
December 2025
Surviving the Age of Information Overload
Systems are great until they aren't. I didn’t realize how deep my FOMO went until I created an entire digital universe just to save things I’d never…
Dec 3, 2025
•
Mike Marcellus
95
4
1
November 2025
Why AI Could Outperform You at Networking
Will AI replace professional networkers? The answer may surprise you.
Nov 17, 2025
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Mike Marcellus
84
4
2
How a 60-Minute Netwinar Sparked 523 Referrals That Changed Lives
It might not end up in the Guinness Book of Records (then again, who knows?), but I was thrilled to lead an event that delivered results unlike anything…
Nov 4, 2025
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Mike Marcellus
196
2
October 2025
3 Bold Predictions Shaping the Future of Networking
What will be the next big shift in how we connect? Three experts share their perspectives on why professional networking won’t look the same in the…
Oct 20, 2025
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Mike Marcellus
429
Why Netwinars Beat Webinars Every Time
Professionals are ditching standard Zoom calls and virtual networking events for netwinars that spark collective learning, deeper engagement, and…
Oct 6, 2025
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Mike Marcellus
437
September 2025
The Cost of Undervaluing A Community
To attract new members, I made a pricing mistake that nearly killed the community I worked so hard to build. I undervalued my community and paid the…
Sep 2, 2025
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Mike Marcellus
665
August 2025
Wait... What Do You Do Again?
Few aspiring professionals or fledgling entrepreneurs can clearly define what they do and how they are different in one sentence. Here’s how to master…
Aug 18, 2025
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Mike Marcellus
363
1
My Quest for a 90% Open Rate
For the longest time, I was obsessed with getting high open rates for my newsletters. But do they even matter anymore?
Aug 4, 2025
•
Mike Marcellus
314
2
1
July 2025
Human Kind. Be Both.
The secret to real networking? Be kind. Be human. Kindness sparks connection. Humanity builds relationships.
Jul 12, 2025
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Mike Marcellus
341
4
1
June 2025
223 Referrals in One Hour. Here’s How.
Discover the secret format for generating over 200 referrals for 28 strangers in just 60 minutes during a virtual networking event.
Jun 28, 2025
•
Mike Marcellus
907
© 2026 Mike Marcellus
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