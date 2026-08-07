A few weeks ago, I hosted one of our Texas Netwinars, and for the first hour and a half, everything was going exactly as planned (New to Netwinars? Learn more here and here)

Actually, it was going better than planned.

The energy was incredible. Professionals from across Texas were actively introducing one another, exchanging referrals, sharing opportunities, and offering to help fellow attendees grow their businesses.

By the end of the event, participants had submitted an astonishing 1,373 referrals for each other! It was the highest number we’ve ever recorded during a single 90-minute Netwinar.

After hosting thousands of networking events over the past 20 years, moments like these never get old. They remind me why I started building this community in the first place. When generous, growth-minded professionals come together with a genuine desire to help one another, extraordinary things happen.

We were celebrating what had become one of the most successful networking events in our company history.

Then everything changed.

When the event ended, I opened Zoom to generate the referral report that every attendee was expecting to receive.

There was nothing.

The poll data, the information containing every referral submitted during the event, had disappeared.

After investigating the issue, we discovered that a rare Zoom technical glitch had prevented the poll responses from being saved. For the first time in more than 50 Netwinars this year, we were unable to provide attendees with the referral report they had earned and anticipated.

I’ll admit, it was frustrating.

Not because the event had failed … it hadn’t.

The event itself was an overwhelming success.

The conversations happened.

The introductions were made.

The relationships began.

The generosity was real.

What we lost wasn’t the networking.

We lost the record of it.

As disappointing as that was, the experience caused me to reflect on something that’s true in nearly every business.

🤦 Success Has a Way of Exposing Weaknesses

Most business owners assume problems appear when things are going poorly.

In reality, many of the biggest lessons appear when things are going exceptionally well.

Ironically, we didn’t lose the data because participation was low or engagement was weak. We lost it because the event generated more activity than ever before. Our biggest success exposed a vulnerability in our process that had never surfaced before.

It’s a reminder that growth doesn’t eliminate the need for better systems … it actually increases it.

As your business expands, the cost of even a small oversight becomes larger. That’s why successful organizations don’t simply celebrate wins; they study them. Every victory offers an opportunity to identify ways to become stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the future.

👨‍💻 Technology Supports Relationships (It Doesn’t Create Them)

As I thought more about what happened, another realization became even clearer.

The referral report is valuable. It helps attendees remember who they wanted to meet, organize opportunities, and follow up more efficiently.

But the report itself isn’t where the real value exists.

The real value was created during those 90 minutes.

It was found in every conversation between two professionals who had never met before.

It was uncovered in every introduction or tip someone offered without expecting anything in return.

And it was built by every business professional who chose generosity over competition.

Technology can organize relationships.

It cannot create them.

Spreadsheets don’t build trust.

Reports don’t generate referrals.

People do.

That’s why I often say that networking isn’t about collecting contacts … it’s about creating connections.

The software simply helps us manage what people have already made possible.

📈 Turning a Setback into an Improvement

Every business experiences unexpected setbacks.

The important question isn’t whether something will eventually go wrong.

It’s how you respond when it does.

Rather than viewing this experience as simply a technology failure, we’ve used it as an opportunity to strengthen our systems.

We’ve already implemented additional backup procedures and safeguards to better protect referral data in future events. While no technology is perfect, every experience like this helps us build a stronger, more reliable networking platform for our members and guests.

Continuous improvement has always been one of our core values.

Sometimes the best improvements come from the lessons we’d never choose to experience.

✅ Key Takeaways

What happened was interesting. What I learned from it was even more valuable. Here are the six biggest lessons every business owner and networker can take away from this experience…