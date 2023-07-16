The Strategic Networker

The Strategic Networker

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The Strategic Networker — The #1 networking newsletter on Substack

With 400k+ subscribers, our readers get first-hand knowledge and key insights on creating clear strategies, designing simple systems, and building strategic networks.

What is strategic networking?

It's the future of networking.

It's networking with a plan that has a clear strategy and creates maximum value within a personalized system. It helps create valuable strategies using a mix of:

  • Business networking

  • Professional networking

  • Social networking

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and The Strategic Networker. Never miss an update.

✍️ Premium Subscriptions

Upgrade to a paid subscription to become a pro member to access our online community, attend our virtual networking events, and generate new business opportunities.

As a member of our community, you get:

  • Join our THE STRATEGIC NETWORK online community

  • Attend community networking events and special workshops

  • Receive target sales leads (in your target market)

  • Generate meeting referrals (sent to you)

  • Get contacts list with name, company, phone, and more!

All for just $495/year.

Unpaid subscribers receive my weekly newsletter that is sent out every Friday.

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